Kailyn Lowry gets told she needs to cut Lux’s hair as he turns 2

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was thrilled to share that her third-born son Lux Russell is already two years old. Lowry, who has been primarily a single mother to Lux, makes most of the decisions for him, as she and Chris Lopez don’t have much of a relationship.

Kailyn shared a little video of Lux, telling his mother that he was turning eight years old. However, she tries to tell him that he was turning two, something that he didn’t want to say. However, he did share that he was happy in an effort to imitate her mother saying “happy birthday.”

Sadly, it was Lux’s hair that appeared to steal the show. Lux has long wavy hair and some of her followers have decided that Kail needs to cut it.

Girl, it’s time to cut that hair! pic.twitter.com/FYoVlvW4fd — Tanya (@Tanyaluvzdobiez) August 5, 2019

But some followers quickly jumped to Kailyn Lowry’s defense, saying that it is up to Kailyn to decide when his hair should be cut. She’s his mother and if she likes the hair long and curly, she shouldn’t cut it because people tell her to.

Happy birthday w his cute self !!! And don’t cut the hair these mfs fail to realize this is yo child 🙄🤣 he’s absolutely adorable 😍 — Monique (@_pepper86) August 5, 2019

In fact, many people loved seeing this little video of Lux, who is starting to speak more, possibly to keep up with his two big brothers. It is surprising how fast time flies, as it feels like he was just born.

Kailyn Lowry has expressed an interest in having more children, specifically a little girl. Lowry has even about using donor sperm to have a girl, but she hasn’t provided a timeline as to when she wants more children. She’s been busy with a new house, working on her businesses, and filming Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.