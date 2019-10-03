Kailyn Lowry dishes dirt on Javi’s cheating ways: Did she just say things haven’t changed?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is ready to dish some dirt about her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. During Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn’s producer told her that Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were engaged.

Even though Kailyn has moved on from Javi, her producer thought that she would be bothered by the news.

However, Kailyn didn’t really care. In fact, she admitted that she wasn’t going to say anything to her ex-husband or Lauren about the engagement, including a simple congratulations.

Why?

Because Javi Marroquin reportedly cheated on Lauren.

When Kailyn’s producer Patrick brought it up, Lowry revealed that she knew the engagement was going to happen. Then, Lowry added the comment that Javi had been cheating on Lauren since she got pregnant.

Kailyn Lowry also revealed that Javi tried to hook up with her during the reunion special, which was filmed in New York. Lowry turned him down, but she had no problem sharing the story about her ex-husband.

& you don’t have to say I’m crazy cause I know, nothings changed tho — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 29, 2019

On Twitter this week, Kailyn wrote that people can call her crazy, but nothing has changed. Maybe she got some feedback from people, who called her out for dishing Javi’s dirty laundry. But Lowry has often been slammed for his bad behavior, and she might be done trying to cover for him.

Javi admitted to making mistakes but has never actually admitted to cheating on Lauren with Kailyn.

Of course, Lauren busted him cheating on her in the home they share. They had people over, and Lauren went to bed. When she woke up in the middle of the night, she caught him in bed with someone from his Crossfit gym. She moved out, but the two are reportedly back under the same roof.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.