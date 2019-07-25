Kailyn Lowry defends Catelynn Lowell after she travels to see Amber Portwood

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just came back from a trip to Hawaii with Leah Messer and she’s learning that her friend, Amber Portwood, is going through some trouble. On July 5, she was arrested after being accused of trying to break a door down with a machete with Andrew on the other side while he was holding their son James.

Catelynn Lowell, Amber’s fellow Teen Mom OG co-star, broke her silence about the incident, revealing that while she doesn’t condone violence, she believes that fans haven’t heard Amber’s side of the story.

She also pointed out that when she was going through her mental illness issues, Amber was there for her. Now, it is time for Catelynn to be there for Amber.

You can disagree with something someone does but still support them thru shit. People are so annoying — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 24, 2019

Kailyn Lowry chimed in on Catelynn’s comments, revealing that you can disagree with something that someone does, but still support them through tough times. She also wrote that people can be so annoying for judging what is going on behind closed doors without knowing the whole story.

Catelynn is currently on her way to Indiana to be with Amber. She has been someone to rely on during this tough time.

There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side 🤔 sooo ✌🏻 out I love you @AmberLPortwood I’m on my way to you now ❤️ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) July 24, 2019

Catelynn revealed that there is always two sides of every story and fans are only hearing Andrew’s side in the media. Amber Portwood hasn’t said much about the situation, but she did recently react to a story that Andrew was texting another woman. In her response, she revealed that the truth will come out eventually, but her truth has yet to be shared.

No word on whether Teen Mom OG producers are filming the aftermath of her losing contact with both Andrew and James after being charged.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.