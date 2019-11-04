Kailyn Lowry calls out MTV for being sloppy with labels during episodes

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has filmed the MTV show since it first began, which is almost a decade ago. And despite being her primary paycheck and her platform to continue being a reality star, she has no problem calling out the network when she sees something she doesn’t like.

That happened just this weekend when Lowry reflected on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. On Twitter, Kailyn reveals that she filmed a dinner with a friend of hers and their children. While Kailyn’s children were labeled as being her “sons,” her friend’s child was labeled as her “kid.” The editors didn’t use the word “daughter” instead of “kid,” which angered Kailyn.

The tweet has since been deleted but not before screenshots were taken.

She called out MTV’s audacity to use such a label for a small girl, who was having dinner with some friends and her own mother. To avoid confusion, Kailyn Lowry used screenshots to show her followers what she was referring to. Appropriately, Lux Russell was named as her “son,” while her friend’s daughter was simply labeled as being “Shaneika’s kid.”

This happened twice and Kailyn shared screenshots of both instances.

One person pointed out that MTV could have used a placeholder. Or perhaps they were respectful in trying not to assume genders of children they don’t know.

It’s sloppy — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 4, 2019

But Kailyn didn’t see it that way. She called it sloppy, hinting that editors or producers should have asked or done their homework, so they didn’t end up using the word “kid” to describe two children. It seems that she’s quite upset about this because it is about her friend. No word on what her friend thinks about the situation or the label, given Kailyn’s sons were indeed labeled as sons.

