Kailyn Lowry breaks down during bizarre creepy ‘death bed’ exercise on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry breaks down on this week’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — during a bizarre exercise where she gets to see ex Javi Marroquin looking like he’s on his death bed.

The creepy exercise aims to get the reality stars on the show to experience what it would be like if their partners were on life-support, to see what they would say to them — and whether they would still “take them for granted”.

During the exercise they are led into a room made to look like a hospital, where their partner is rigged up to a fake life-support machine. The person on the bed has make-up added to their face so they look as if they have suffered some sort of injury, and have breathing tubes coming out of their nose.

But when Kailyn is led through a curtain into the room she immediately becomes disturbed and rushes out, saying as she breaks into tears: “This is f***** up. What? No. Get me out of here…no, this is f***** up. This is f***** up!”

She refuses to go back in, but relationship expert Dr. Venus Nicolino gives her no choice and leads her back in by the hand. She then asks Kailyn what she wants to say to Javi. She breaks down in tears again, saying: “That I’m sorry, that I’ll take care of our son.”

Then the moment comes when a brutally honest letter she was told to pen earlier — with her true feelings — is pulled out, and she is asked to read it. She says while trying to hold back tears: “No, I’m not reading this.”

Dr. Nicolino then reads it out, and reveals how in it Kailyn said she doesn’t want their son to grow up to be like Javi because he is “childish” and doesn’t know how to control his feelings.

Asked again what Kailyn would now say to Javi, she says: “I care about him so much, and I never knocked you as a father, and I’ll make sure that our son is taken care of.

Dr. Nicolino tells Kailyn: “For the next nine days, I need you to remember what this feels like.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.