Kailyn Lowry apologizes after fan calls her out on Chelsea DeBoer’s dog’s death

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently decided to launch a podcast with her friend Lindsie Chrisley called Coffee Convos, a place where they can talk about all kinds of issues. Given Kailyn’s role on Teen Mom 2, many of the episodes include interviews with her co-stars and even her slamming Jenelle Evans.

Recently, Lowry made a comment about the Teen Mom 2 franchise and how the show had never really dealt with the death of a pet. However, one listener was quick to correct her. In the original tweet, the listener revealed that Kailyn’s comment was false, saying that Chelsea DeBoer was actually the first to deal with the death of a pet.

She recalls the episode, where Chelsea’s Frenchie was attacked and didn’t survive. It happened a long time ago, so it isn’t surprising that Kailyn doesn’t remember. But when she read the tweet, she corrected her statement, letting the listener know that they were right.

You’re right. My fault — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 19, 2019

It’s possible she won’t correct her statement on the podcast. Even though Jenelle Evans is no longer considered an active cast member, she recently did deal with the death of her her family pet, Nugget. After Nugget nipped at her daughter Ensley, her husband David Eason has said that he took the dog out back on their property and shot the dog. The dog was reportedly killed and it hasn’t been found.

The incident had horrific consequences, as Jenelle questioned her marriage to David, her children were removed from her custody for two months, and MTV decided to end her contract with them for the time being. As of right now, Jenelle isn’t filming the show and MTV has announced no plans of whether she’ll be coming back to the network.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.