Kailyn Lowry and Jeremy Calvert discuss concern for Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia

Kailyn Lowry decided to speak out about Farrah Abraham after seeing a tweet from Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer’s ex-husband. While Jeremy and Farrah may not know each other personally, he decided to defend her on Twitter after she made headlines recently for testing positive for barbiturates.

In his tweet, Jeremy explained that he doesn’t understand why people are constantly judging Abraham for everything she does. He pointed out that all that matters is that her child is cared for and that they have food on the table and a roof over their heads. Calvert essentially begged people to leave Abraham alone.

But Kailyn Lowry saw it differently. She pointed to the fact that people are worried about Sophia now that Farrah has tested positive for drugs. Since Farrah is a single mom and has a troublesome relationship with her parents, people are concerned that Sophia has no one except for her mom.

I think it’s more out of concern, Jeremy! — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 18, 2018

It was just a few days ago that a report surfaced detailing how Farrah Abraham had tested positive for barbiturates during an appearance on Face The Truth.

Barbiturates are central nervous system depressants, and abuse can lead to death. They are prescribed for insomnia, headaches, and seizures, and they can be highly addictive.

But Farrah never admitted to taking any kind of drugs. Instead, she threatened to beat up the host of Face The Truth, Vivica A. Fox.

This isn’t the first time that people have expressed concern about Sophia and her well-being. In fact, there are plenty of tweets over the past several years from viewers that are worried about Farrah’s parenting.

I've been worried since seeing Sophia's musicly videos. Now this. I feel sick, why isn't anyone doing anything? Sophia needs to be taken away from Farrah before she sells her to these pervs — (*ﾟｰﾟ)v (@janosauro) September 3, 2018

I am really worried about Sophia …. either she has developmental delays or Farrah is doing this to her. At her age she should be able to carry on a conversation or just speak normally. She really needs to have her seen by a professional. #TeenMomOG — Elliot (@Elliot_Girl_) January 16, 2018

Farrah is nuts and I'm worried for poor Sophia seeing all this dysfunction #teenmom — PYD_Nae (@prettygirl_Nae_) February 2, 2016

Abraham won’t be returning to Teen Mom OG when the show premieres on October 1. In addition, she hasn’t addressed Kailyn Lowry’s comments about her concern for Sophia, but she’s probably not thrilled about it.

