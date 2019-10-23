Kailyn Lowry admits to skipping Teen Mom 2: Fans call her the new Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a busy mom of three boys and she has been open about her struggles with the fathers of her three children. However, it sounds like Lowry is so busy that she’s not even watching the show that made her famous.

This week, Kailyn revealed that she completely missed the latest episode of Teen Mom 2. She guessed that she wasn’t even in it. It’s no secret that Kailyn now shares the spotlight with Jade, a new addition to the show after Jenelle was fired. She continues to film alongside Leah Messer and Chelsea DeBoer.

Even though many people commented on her Twitter status, revealing that Jade was an unnecessary addition to the cast, one person argued that Kailyn’s role on the shoewwas indeed starting to remind them of Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

Seen the preview for next week's episode..Kail and Chris are the New junknelle and uncle bad touch David 🤦🏽‍♀️.I said what I said — kelly wilson🍊🇺🇸 (@luckylady_0) October 23, 2019

“Seen the preview for next week’s episode…Kail and Chris are the new Junknelle and uncle bad tough David,” the person wrote, making it clear that she wasn’t sorry about what she had said.

It’s no secret that Kailyn isn’t quite clear on her relationship with Chris. For a while, she denied that they had something serious going on, but then she later claimed that Chris was the one who got away.

She hinted during a Teen Mom 2 reunion show that she would do anything to make the relationship with him work now that they had a son together, Lux Russell. But he doesn’t seem too interested in having a relationship with her.

It’s uncertain why this Twitter follower is comparing Kailyn to Jenelle, and one can imagine Kailyn isn’t happy about it since she and the former Teen Mom 2 star are not friends.

