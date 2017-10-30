Kailyn faces up to possibly raising a third child alone on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, the birth of Kailyn Lowry’s third child is imminent and she sounds resigned to raising the child alone.

Talking to her friend Quay about the forthcoming birth, Kailyn says that baby daddy Chris Lopez didn’t make the last baby scan as he’d slept in. She goes to say that he does not really deserve to be involved in birth but Kailyn seems a bit torn, as she would like him to change and become more responsible.

But Kailyn also says to Quay: ” I don’t want to have the hope though” and wishes she could be more resolute and decisive when it comes to Chris.

Also on this week’s episode, Jenelle Evans is getting ready for her wedding day and Briana is keen to get Devoin more involved with Nova.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondahys at 9:00 PM on MTV.