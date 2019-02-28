Kahanna Montrese Instagram: She has connections to past RuPaul’s Drag Race stars

Kahanna Montrese is competing on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This 25-year-old Las Vegas queen may just have what it takes to win the crowd and be the reigning force of Season 11

Montrese describes herself as a hip hop showgirl, but she explains that she uses edgy street styles with her upscale high-fashion couture looks. While this may be confusing to some viewers, it sounds like she’s versatile and will be able to adapt to the challenges throughout the competition.

On her Instagram account, Kahanna Montrese often shares before and after photos to show her progress and her transformation.

What’s interesting about Kahanna Montrese is her connection to previous RuPaul’s Drag Race stars. In her VH1 bio, she reveals that she was adopted by Coco Montrese after Coco saw her perform once. It was here that Kahanna got her last name.

In addition, you can find several photos of other competitors on her Instagram, including the photo below of Farrah Moan. It appears that they are close friends, perhaps because they are both located in Las Vegas.

But Montrese also gave a shout out to Bianca Del Rio on Instagram, thanking Bianca for the love and support as she heads into Season 11. Bianca was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 and has since found tremendous success with movies, her comedy, and her new drag businesses.

Since Kahanna has so many connections to former RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, one can imagine she will go far in the competition. She has all of the tips and advice from previous winners and competitors, so it would be a shock if she was sent home in the first few weeks.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.