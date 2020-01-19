Ka-Pop! ancient grain snacks on Shark Tank: Where to buy them and what makes them special

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The creatives behind Ka-Pop! ancient grain snacks are hoping to change the way Americans eat, especially when it comes to snack foods.

They’re hoping that at least one of the Shark Tank investors will love their snack chips so much that they can’t help but put their money where their mouth is.

Ka-Pop! snacks are different because they make munching between meals tasty and a bit healthier by incorporating ancient grains like sorghum into the product, meaning that snack time will be more nutritious than ever before.

When it comes to flavor, Ka-Pop! has plenty of options. Foodies can choose from Rosemary Garlic, Salt & Vinegar, Red & Green Sriracha, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, or dairy-free Cheddar chips. There is also an option to purchase variety packs to keep any palate happy.

Without any seasoning at all, Ka-Pop! snacks are said to have a nutty flavor and a great crunch that should satisfy any salty chip cravings.

To make Ka-Pop! snacks even more special is that they are made with consumers in mind and do not contain any of the top 12 allergens, including wheat, dairy, soy, eggs, peanuts, or tree nuts. They are also vegan and do not contain GMO ingredients.

Prices start at $14.99 on the Ka-Pop! website for a 4-pack of three-ounce bags. There is also an option to receive 12 one-ounce bags in a variety of flavors for $17.99.

Those opting to sign up for a subscription to these snacks can bag a 20 percent discount.

Ka-Pop! snacks are also available on Amazon, where a variety pack of four different flavors in 3.25-ounce bags also costs $14.99.

Those looking to subscribe on Amazon can choose different levels of subscription and receive either a 10 or 15 percent discount for signing up longterm.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.