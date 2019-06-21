Justina Valentine: Who is the How Far is Tattoo Far host?

On the most recent episode of How Far Is Tattoo Far?, you may have noticed that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wasn’t there. Instead, Justina Valentine hosted the MTV series alongside Nico Tortorella, and she was a natural.

For MTV fans, this probably isn’t the first time you’ve seen Justina Valentine since she is a staple on the network. For those who recognize Justina’s face but can’t place her, here’s everything you need to know.

This show isn’t Justina’s first time working with Nico. After all, he did star in her music video for Eyes.

Justina Valentine is an MTV star

While Justina Valentine has acted in small roles in a few movies, she primarily makes television appearances as a TV show host and other roles where she plays herself. She made a name for herself on MTV hosting and appeared in many shows on the network.

Many of her biggest fans probably know Justina from Wild N’ Out, where she regularly competes on the red or the black squads for Nick Cannon’s MTV hit.

On that series, Justina is known for her quick wit and fierce competitive spirit as she battles head to head against some of best freestyle rappers in the industry.

You’ve also seen Justina Valentine as a host on shows including The Challenge: The Aftershow and she even competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

Justina has also hosted the new reboot of Singled Out on MTV as well as the latest Ex On The Beach reunion show. Additionally, she appeared on Ridiculousness and even made an appearance on VH1’s 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments.

Over the last few years, Justina Valentine’s popularity has grown. We can definitely expect to see her hosting and appearing on even more shows in the future.

The multi-talented Justina Valentine is not only a TV show host, but she is also a rapper, singer and a songwriter.

While she has become most famous for appearing on MTV’s Wild N’ Out, she also has been making music. With 265,000 YouTube subscribers, Justina is just starting to build a fanbase.

So far, Justina has released one EP, three mixtapes and a studio album in just a few short years.

Justina Valentine bio

Born on February 14, 1987, in Passaic County, New Jersey, Justina Valentine is 32 years old.

Justina started recording music in 2006 and dropped her first mixtape in 2012. That helped catapult her to fame as the songs Bubble Gum and Hip Hop Joan Jett both went viral on YouTube.

Justina has always been a fan of hip hop, and her musical talent is inherited as she comes from a musical family. Her father plays multiple instruments and is the lead singer in a band.

Keep an eye on Justina Valentine, whose career is definitely on the rise.

How Far Is Tattoo Far? airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.