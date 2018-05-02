Jules Wainstein: Former RHONY star brands Bethenny Frankel ‘such a bitch’

Former RHONY star Jules Wainstein has branded Bethenny Frankel “such a bitch”.

Jules wasn’t the biggest star of The Real Housewives of New York City when she was on it, but she was definitely someone who made an impression!

She was only on for one season, but admitted on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast that she is still a fan of the drama on show.

However, that fan-love doesn’t extend to Bethenny. Jules said: “Bethenny — she’s such a bitch. Anything you do, she will be so negative and make fun of you. She can’t let you just have fun.”

There was drama between Jules and Bethenny during the one season she featured on, and it caused high tension among the cast. Wainstein wasn’t asked back, but that didn’t shock viewers. Frankel and Andy Cohen are incredibly tight and if she didn’t want her back, it wasn’t going to happen.

Wainstein hinted to Pelegrino that she would consider a second season on the show if asked back. However, that is incredibly unlikely as Tinsley Mortimer was found in her place and snagged a second season immediately.

Jules Wainstein has been locked in a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein. Things between the couple fell apart shortly after her season on The Real Housewives of New York City finished filming. The reunion touched briefly upon their issues, but everything is public now.

The current season is showing the beginning of the fallout between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. Jules Wainstein caught a lot of flack from them both during her time on the show — and dubbed them the “mean girls”.

When she hosted them at her house, they snuck out and left while filming the show. Jules was never on their good side, but sitting back and watching the latest RHONY developments is likely giving her a little bit of satisfaction after what they put her through.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.