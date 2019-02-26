Juju Castaneda on LHHNY: Where is she from?

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, the cast took a trip to Costa Rica and all eyes were on Juju Castaneda, who was literally glowing in the island sun.

As Juju and Safaree faced off over their friendship, LHHNY viewers couldn’t help but wonder more about the VH1 beauty.

Juju has celebrated her Afro-Cuban roots on Love & Hip Hop but, like many of her VH1 castmates, Juju is actually from New York City.

In her case, Juju was born in Brooklyn but her family moved to Miami when she was young and Juju had the opportunity to grow up in the warm Florida sun.

As the child of Cuban immigrants, Juju was exposed to the Spanish language and speaks it fluently, as many viewers saw when she appeared on Season 1 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

When Juju first debuted on Love & Hip Hop, she was the longtime girlfriend of rapper Cam’Ron. They were together for over a decade but broke up last year.

Now that she’s single, there has been even more interest in Juju, with many wanting to learn more about who she is.

