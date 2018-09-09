Judith Jamison: Who is the woman behind Black Girls Rock! 2018’s Living Legend Award?

Judith Jamison is the recipient of the Black Girls Rock! 2018’s Living Legend Award. Her contributions to dance have inspired and influenced many black girls and for that, she deserves to be honored.

Throughout the years, Judith Jamison has continued to dedicate herself to the importance of arts and dance in our culture. Jamison continues to advocate for the Ailey legacy – using dance as a medium for past, present, and future significant moments.

Her journey began when she was just a little girl. Jamison grew up in Philadelphia. From an early age, she was fond of the arts and she studied piano and violin.

She also took dance lessons, exposing herself to classical ballet under master teachers. Judith dropped out of Fisk University to pursue dance and finished her education at the Philadelphia Dance Academy. Soon after, she moved to New York where her career would take off.

Judith Jamison has done Broadway and continued to take on more roles while living in New York. She’s the creative soul and choreographer behind memorable works including Divining, Forgotten Time, and Among Us. Her work in the dance industry is marvelous and she’s the recipient of numerous accolades and honors. Among Jamison’s awards include a Kennedy Center Honors (1999), Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography (1999) and The BET Honors Award for Education (2009), a National Medal of Arts, a “Bessie” Award, the Phoenix Award, and the Handel Medallion. In 2015, she was the 50th person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Dance. More recently, Jamison was mentioned in “TIME 100: The World’s Most Influential People.” She was also honored by First Lady Michelle Obama at the first White House Dance Series event.

Black Girls Rock airs on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 8/7c on BET.