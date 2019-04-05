Joss Stone on Empire: All you need to know about Wynter

Empire announced in October 2018 that British actress and singer Joss Stone was set to guest-star in Season 5 as Wynter, Jamal’s top female artiste in London.

Joss Stone’s character Wynter first appeared on Empire Season 5, Episode 7, titled Treasons, Stratagems, and Spoils, which aired on November 14, 2018.

In Episode 7, Wynter arrives unexpectedly at Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Kai’s house in New York with her luggage, saying she’s come to New York to finish her album.

Although she just had a video conference with Jamal two days before, she accuses of Jamal of abandoning her and failing to fulfill his promise to support her musical career.

Wynter is a great singer and Cookie tries to steal her from Jamal for Lyon Family Management. Jamal stands up to Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), asserting that his company owns Wynter’s music and that he won’t allow her to steal his key London artist.

Stone returned on the most recent episode of Empire, Hot Blood, Hot Thoughts, Hot Deeds, where Wynter and Jamal perform together in concert.

Joss Stone, 31, who plays Wynter, is an English singer and songwriter, born Joscelyn Eve Stoker. She made her debut in 2003 with her multi-platinum album The Soul Sessions.

Stone’s second album Mind Body & Soul (2004) was also a huge success, topping the UK Albums Chart for a week and included the single You Had Me.

You Had Me went on to become Stone’s most successful single on the UK charts so far.

She released her third album, Introducing Joss Stone, in 2007. Colour Me Free, which rose to Billboard’s top 10, was released in 2009.

Stone has won several awards and accolades, including Brit Awards and Grammy Award nominations.

Although she is primarily a singer and songwriter, she also has some previous acting experience. She made her big screen debut in 2006 when she played Angela in the fantasy film Eragon.

She made her TV debut in 2009 as Anne of Cleves on Showtime’s The Tudors.

Empire Season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.