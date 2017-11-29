Josh Gates searches for legendary lost treasure of King John on Expedition Unknown

This week Expedition Unknown heads to England in search for the lost jewels of King John, that are said to have met a watery fate over 700 years ago.

John was King of England for just over 17 years, taking the throne in April 1199 and dying in 1216 of dysentery whilst campaigning.

However, just prior to his death the king was travelling across south eastern England and is said to have lost all or part of his baggage train. Some reports from the time say that this included the Crown Jewels, though the details are sketchy and quite contradictory.

John was travelling to Bishop’s Lynn but his dysentery forced his return to Spalding. He took the longer route back but is reported to have sent his baggage train to cross the low tide route near Sutton Bridge. They proved to be too slow moving for the advancing tide and many of these were lost to whirlpools and quicksand.

However, there is a lot of disagreement over whether the Crown Jewels were in the baggage train at all and even some evidence that he had them after the incident.

