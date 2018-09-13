Josh Duhamel tries to smash 200 mph in Corvette on Jay Leno’s Garage

Josh Duhamel visits Jay Leno in his garage on Jay Leno’s Garage and the goal is clear – he wants to race a Corvette. In the preview shared on Twitter, Jay talks about how amazing the car is and Josh asks him if he can race it and get it up to 200 mph. Leno says it’s possible, but that they will have to check out the racetrack first.

Will Josh Duhamel reach the 200 mph speed that he desires in the Corvette? The preview doesn’t reveal anything, but one can imagine it would be quite the ride if he does. In fact, it could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.

Jay Leno started filming Jay Leno’s Garage back in 2015 after leaving behind his late-night talk show where he talked to celebrities, singers, movie stars and politicians. Even though he may not have talked about it on his talk show, Leno actually has a big passion for cars, which naturally led him to do Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC.

Getting a Corvette to reach 200 mph is just one of the things that Jay talks about on the show. Throughout the four years, he’s been doing Jay Leno’s Garage, he’s talked about various aspects of automobiles, history of iconic brands, and even talking about the latest and best innovations in the industry.

One of the best parts of the show is his celebrity guests, who share his passion for cars. Josh Duhamel is clearly a speed demon as well, asking very politely if he can race the Corvette.

It sounds like Jay is helping him with a dream come true, so one can hope that he gets his wish granted. Tune in tonight to find out.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs tonight at 10/9c on CNBC.