Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s romantic wedding shown in emotional Counting On special

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell finally tie the knot at their wedding after months of planning on Counting On tonight — but not without a few hitches.

Watch the couple in the final hours before they got married in the clip below, which shows two major hiccups during the last hours of preparation.

One scene shows how some of the ruffles fell off Kendra’s dress and had to be sewn back on with a sewing machine — while she was wearing it!

Meanwhile, with just three hours to go until they became husband and wife the flowers had still not turned up.

Joe was the sixth of the Duggar children to get married when he and Kendra tied the knot back on September 8. The pair then enjoyed a sun-filled holiday to Greece for their honeymoon.

Last week’s Counting On episode showed another wedding among the 19 Kids and Counting Clan as Joy-Anna tied the knot with Austin Forsyth. Both marriages took place in the same church.

Counting On airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.