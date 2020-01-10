Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Jorge Hernandez death on Floribama Shore: Nilsa Prowant remembers friend killed in Nashville
9th January 2020 9:42 PM ET
Nilsa Prowant opened up about the death of her best friend, Jorge Hernandez, on Floribama Shore. As tears flowed, she went to the spot in Nashville where her friend was killed.
During the most recent episode of Floribama Shore, Nilsa traveled with Mattie Breaux, Aimee Hall, and Candace Rice to Nashville. They were heading to Codi Butts’ home town in South Carolina, but Mattie had to make a stop at her home in Nashville before heading to the gathering.
A little over a year ago, Nilsa Prowant lost her best friend. Jorge Hernandez was killed when he was struck by a van in Nashville. According to The Tennessean, the fatal accident occurred after the victim attempted to get into a tour van. There was a brief altercation between Hernandez and the driver and when the van pulled away, the rear tire ran over the victim.
View this post on Instagram
In all 3 summers in the beach house tonight’s episode of #mtvfloribamashore is by far the toughest night I experienced….BUT I get to honor my best friend Jorge. I would have never been able to do this without my roommates standing by my side every step of the way. Jorge would have loved my roommates, he was only able to meet Kortni, but a little fun fact about ole Jorgie, he was in almost every single one of the videos they asked me to send in to describe me and my friend group when interviewing for the show. My producer Shogan even asked if they could get his contact info cause they wanted to see if he would be interested in interviewing for the show too!!! He was a rock star, no doubt in my mind you all would have loved him!!! Here you go Jorge, this ones for you! I love you! I ask you all tonight to grab your loved ones and hug them as tight as you can! ❤️ thank you @495productions and @mtv for allowing me to do this. New episode tonight at 8/7c
Join these TV discussions on our forum!
It was emotional to talk about it for Nilsa. When Floribama Shore filmed, it had only been seven months since the tragedy occurred and her best friend was killed. She was supposed to have been on that trip to Nashville — something that weighed particularly heavy on her mind.
With the help of Mattie and the other girls, Nilsa was able to bring a memorial to the spot where Jorge Hernandez was killed. She was struck with grief, realizing where she was. This was an intense moment as her friends rallied around her — urging her to let her feelings out.
Floribama Shore did share pictures of Nilsa and Jorge Hernandez, though his face was blurred out. It is unclear why he wasn’t allowed to be shown, though it was likely out of respect for the family.
Sharing that moment in her life was hard for Nilsa Prowant as it was such an impactful and devastating part of starting a new year. It has been a little over a year since the loss of Jorge Hernandez and things will never be the same for the reality star.
Floribama Shore airs Thursday night at 8/7c on MTV.