Jorge Eduardo on The Voice: Everything you need to know about hunky singer

Jorge Eduardo on The Voice is quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to a series of stunning performances wowing both viewers and the fans.

His Blind Audition for Season 14 has been watched more than 3.5million times on YouTube alone, featuring him performing Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”.

He then triumphed in the second episode of Battle Rounds against Amber Sauer, as both pulled off a sensational performance of “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld and Grey feat. Zedd.

Here’s everything you need to Know about Jorge on The Voice:

Where is Jorge from?

Jorge was born in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, which is the country’s fourth largest municipality with a population of around 1.5million people in the city alone and 5million in the surrounding metropolitan area. He now lives in Dallas, Texas, where he performs at events and weddings.

How old is Jorge Eduardo?

Jorge is 24 at the time of writing. He was born on November 27, 1993.

Is he from a musical family?

Yes! Jorge’s dad was a mariachi player who was once nominated for a Latin Grammy. His mother was also a musician, and he started playing guitar at the age of eight.

He loved all sorts of genres of music as a child, which led to him learning to play several other instruments including the bass and drums. He can also beatbox.

He began by playing the streets, bars and restaurants of Guadalajara, before moving on to larger venues. He once opened for Enrique Guzman as well as the rock band Kinky.

What kind of music does Jorge sing?

Jorge mainly sticks to R&B, reggae, soul and EDM.

Does he have any other talents?

He certainly does. He’s also a composer, songwriter, producer and arranger. In short, he knows his music.

What are the high-points of his career so far?

One of Jorge’s first big break was in Coca-Cola’s “Possibility Challenge” talent contest, in which he came second in the whole of Mexico. He later appeared on Season 5 of Mexico’s version of The Voice, La Voz México, in 2016 where he was on J Balvin’s team and ended up in fourth place behind winner Yuliana Martínez, Eddy Ray in second and Poncho Arocha in third.

Is Jorge Eduardo on Instagram?

Yup. Jorge is on Instagram under the handle @itsjorgeeduardo, where he posts regular updates.

What about other social media?

Jorge is also on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. He also has his own website.

Where can I listen to his music?

As well as on his YouTube, you can also listen and buy Jorge’s music on various other platforms. You can find out more here. Watch the video for his son “Go Loco” below.

The Voice airs Mondays at Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.