Jordan Wiseley: What happened to The Challenge star’s left hand?

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 officially premiered on August 28 with plenty of fan favorites partaking in the new series.

That includes Jordan Wiseley, one of the game’s best competitors who hasn’t let his lack of a left hand hinder his performances. Here are more details on Jordan Wiseley, including what happened with his left hand.

Jordan’s MTV origin, left-hand story

Longtime MTV viewers met Jordan Wiseley way before he ever appeared on any of The Challenge shows. He first featured as a member of Real World: Portland.

Famously, he was amongst the biggest targets for cast member “Hurricane” Nia during that season. The two feuded during the season quite often.

At the time of that MTV series back in 2013, the Mustang, Oklahoma native was just 22-years-old. Viewers also learned he had only one hand, with his left hand missing all fingers.

Jordan was born with no fingers on his left hand, but he never views it as a limitation. He’s seen as cocky by many of his roommates and competitors over the years too.

Jordan refuses ever to let his lack of a functional left hand prevent him from doing anything, though, including participating in MTV’s The Challenge.

He also proves himself to be quite a ladies’ man over the years, dating several of his castmates including Tori Deal. She’s actually now his fiancee. Tori also appears with him on the new season of the MTV show.

Over the years, Jordan has proven himself to be quite the competitor. He made it to the finals of Rivals II and was a winner on Battle of the Exes II as well as XXX: Dirty 30. Now he’s looking for a third win on the newest installment of the series.

On MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Jordan is part of Team USA. They’re a tough group of all-star competitors taking on a team of star competitors from the United Kingdom. Amongst Jordan’s teammates are Laurel, Nany, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes, and Johnny Bananas.

Watch Jordan compete on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.