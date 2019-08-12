Jordan on Bachelor In Paradise: What happened with Jenna Cooper?

Jordan Kimball fell head over heels in love with Jenna Cooper during the previous season of Bachelor In Paradise, so much so that he got down on one knee and proposed to her. But it didn’t take long for the romance to sour.

Within just weeks of the proposal, Jordan learned of leaked text messages from Jenna that showed she had been with another man during their engagement. In addition, she was being accused of only being with Jordan for fame and attention, so she could build her business.

At the time the story surfaced, Jordan didn’t want to believe that Jenna had used him to build her business, something she was very proud of. But when he read the text messages that were leaked, he noticed similarities between the way she was texting with the man and the way she had texted with him.

Jenna remained quiet for a few weeks but eventually broke her silence. She confirmed that she was aware of the allegations against her, but also said that she would address them with the help of a lawyer.

Jordan eventually broke off the engagement and both of them appeared to return to their respective lives. Both kept low profiles and didn’t speak out about the scandal more.

But now Jordan Kimball is back in paradise and he’s hoping to find love again. As he tells Chris Harrison in the clip for tonight’s episode, he’s looking for a deep love that you’ll only find in marriages. He’s not willing to explore another Jenna situation.

The moment you've all been waiting for. @jordan__kimball has arrived to #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/SgEEezoVnE — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 10, 2019

Given everything he has gone through over the past year, many viewers are hoping he’ll find the perfect match in paradise. But given who is currently there, it’s currently unknown who he has the best connection with.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/9c on ABC.