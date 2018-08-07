Jordan Kimball on Bachelor in Paradise: Can the male model find his dream girl?

Jordan Kimball was one of the most memorable stars on this past season of The Bachelorette. Even though Becca Kufrin’s suitors dealt with everything from a chicken suit to an Instagram scandal, and past marriages, it sounds like Jordan won the show.

He’s quirky comments made no sense and his fellow contestants didn’t understand why he felt confident in golden underpants or his need to show them to Becca.

When Becca Kufrin got tired of Jordan Kimball’s fight with David Ravitz, she sent them both home. The other guys were thrilled to see Kimball go home, as they all felt that he was there to get fame for himself and not there for the right reasons.

Oddly enough, he was confident in everything he was doing. And in case you are wondering, Jordan is still an active male model.

His Instagram is packed with photos of him being a model and it seems that he finds his confidence in himself. But there’s another interesting fact about him — he actually does know how to make friends.

Even though he didn’t get along with any of the guys on The Bachelorette, he does have a friend in Joe, the grocery guy from Chicago.

But Jordan Kimball can’t escape the drama from The Bachelorette. While he didn’t find love with Becca, he did find an enemy in David.

As it turns out, producers just had to put them both together again on Bachelor in Paradise. Get ready to see the chicken guy and the male model fight once again, simply over who is the better guy.

Do you think Jordan Kimball has a chance of finding love in Mexico on this season of Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.