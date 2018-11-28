Jonathan Rivera from 90 Day Fiance threatens legal action against fans after nude images shared on social media

90 Day Fiance star Jonathan Rivera has threatened legal action against fans after images of his private parts were shared on social media.

The images were posted online after viewers captured screenshots when his partner Fernanda Flores accidentally flashed his manhood on her Instagram Stories.

After realizing what happened, Fernanda, 19, removed the video and issued an apology saying it had been a “huge mistake”.

Jonathan, 32, then took to both Facebook and Instagram to tell fans they could face legal action for sharing the images.

He told one fan that they were part of an investigation, that the couple’s attorneys would be handling the case, and that the local authorities had been contacted.

In a comment on Instagram, he wrote: “If I were you, I wouldn’t share a thing. Our attorneys are already on top of this and I wouldn’t want you to get wrapped up in this law suit.”

Jonathan and Fernanda are one of six couples currently starring in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair met while Jonathan was vacationing in Mexico and they quickly fell in love.

They became engaged after Jonathan popped the question just three months after they started dating. Jonathan and Fernanda reportedly got married back in May, right as her K-1 Visa was about to expire.

Prior to this case of accidental exposure, Jonathan and Fernanda already had their fair share of drama on and off the show.

