Jonathan Bennett predicts Dina Lohan to win Celebrity Big Brother

Jonathan Bennett thinks Dina Lohan could win it all on Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Jonathan Bennett was the first “real” houseguest evicted from Celebrity Big Brother. He fell victim to circumstances, and after Anthony Scaramucci was removed from the house in the first twist, things went downhill from there.

Going into the Celebrity Big Brother house, Jonathan Bennett had at least one ally. Dina Lohan was also cast this season and the two have known each other for years. He worked with her daughter Lindsay Lohan, and Bennett claims Dina has been like a mom to him.

Who will win Celebrity Big Brother?

During an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Jonathan Bennett talked about the game. When asked who he thought would win this season of Celebrity Big Brother, his response was a little bit surprising. Bennett believes Dina Lohan can win if she makes it to the final two.

No one has anything bad to say about Dina Lohan according to Jonathan Bennett. That appears to be true from what has been shown on Celebrity Big Brother and the live feeds. Lohan appears to be one of the most even-tempered players in the game and that could be a huge advantage.

The lowdown on Lolo Jones

In the interview, Jonathan Bennett confirmed that Lolo Jones runs hot. She has been incredibly explosive in the house, especially when paired with Tamar Braxton. These two have shut the Celebrity Big Brother feeds down twice, causing a lot of viewers to be annoyed.

While Jonathan Bennett won’t win the Celebrity Big Brother big prize, he will be back to help choose the winner on February 13, 2019.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing him again, especially because some feel like he didn’t get a fair shot in the game.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.