Jon Meacham, Matt Welch, Sally Kohn on Real Time with Bill Maher

Real Time on Bill Maher will feature political historical analysts and journalists this week on HBO.

Tonight Maher welcomes frequent guest historian Jon Meacham as the top-of-show interview guest. Meacham is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University and a contributing writer for The New York Times Book Review. Meacham is most famous for penning several presidential biographies, including American Lion: Andrew Jackson In The White House which won the Pulitzer Prize. He will likely discuss his new book, The Soul Of America: The Battle For Our Better Angels, when he chats with Maher at the top spot of the hour.

Stockton, Calif. Mayor Michael Tubbs is the mid-show interview guest. Tubbs is a millennial politician who had the good fortune of being granted a huge windfall from a Silicon Valley-funded grant to essentially give poor families $500 a month with no strings attached.

1. I’m 27

2. Please look up the word universal.

3. We haven’t been bankrupt for years and are actually the 2nd fiscally healthy city in the state.

4. It’s philanthropically funded

5. The majority of people are struggling in this economy. We have to deal with that https://t.co/yT76FXl5Ti — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) February 8, 2018

The roundtable guests are former Central Intelligence Agency Director Gen. Michael Hayden, political commentator Sally Kohn and editor Matt Welch.

Now a security expert and consultant, Hayden, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, has come out against the Trump travel ban. In an interview with NPR, Hayden says the ban has made the USA “less safe.”

Kohn got into a bit of a fact-checking mess after her book was released. Aminatou Sow, co-host of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend, accused Kohn of “inflating their relationship” and told website The Cut she had “no recollection of telling Sally those exact words” and “It is just shocking to me that knowing what the subject matter was, it was not treated with more care…If you quote somebody and say they’re the moral authority, wouldn’t you send them a galley? If I was your friend, you would probably want to protect me more.”

Editor Matt Welch is also a frequent guest on Real Time and in a recent Vanity Fair article, he laid out the ideological odd bedfellows of President Donald Trump and hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, who has liberals and Trump hating Republicans both ill at ease.

He said: “Bolton is a hawk, but a hawk who’s not necessarily into nation-building or playing well with other countries,” said Welch adding: “It’s a ‘screw nation-building, let’s go bust them up and then go home’ mentality…It’s sort of this irascible—I don’t want to say ‘America First’ because that has connotations—[but] it’s a very unilateralist kind of vision.” Welch told Vanity Fair that [Trump and Bolton] “are probably more alike from a dispositional, philosophical standpoint than most people appreciate.”

Last week, Bill lit into mid-show interview guest, Catholic journalist Ross Douthat over his op/ed about Maher’s deceased friend, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Douthat made critical remarks on Hefner’s life and the after effects of his Playboy empire which visibly upset Maher.

But it was Maher’s close that got the most notice. He penned and read an open letter to “a dear friend of mine,” Roseanne Barr.



Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00 ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.