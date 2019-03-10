Jolly Roger Telephone Company on Shark Tank: Stop telemarketers and scammers in their tracks with this service

This week on Shark Tank, Stephen Berkson and Roger Anderson are presenting their service to the judges and it’s something that many viewers could find interesting.

Their business is called Jolly Roger Telephone Company and it’s an innovative way to deal with telemarketers and telephone scammers.

Jolly Roger Telephone Company is a service that will answer your phone for you, keeping telemarketers and other telephone annoyances at bay by keeping them busy chatting with a robotic service.

The best part is that it doesn’t sound like a robot so the person on the other end thinks they are speaking to a real person.

Phone calls between telemarketers and the robotic service often run for several minutes with the person on the other end never really getting anywhere.

At some point, they’ll either get annoyed or frustrated and ultimately hang up.

Making the Jolly Roger service even better is that these calls are recorded so not only can you screen out all the calls you don’t want to take but you can also listen back later for a laugh.

This service, as seen on Shark Tank, can be used on both mobile and landline phones. It’s a subscription service so once a new customer signs up, they can register which phone numbers they want to protect.

When an unwanted call comes in, the user can choose to merge that call with one of the Jolly Roger robots.

For those pesky repeat callers, it’s possible to set up the service so that specific callers are automatically sent to a robot, making this subscription even easier to use.

Even the robot voices are customizable so those using the service can choose which voices and scripts that they want to use for their unwanted calls. There’s a list of options located on the Jolly Roger Telephone Company website.

For those who want to see what all the buzz is about, there is a free 30 day trial for the Jolly Roger Telephone Company. After that, access costs just 99 cents per month, per phone line.

Some of the funniest phone calls recorded by this service have been shared on YouTube and for less than a dollar per month, the service just might be worth it in entertainment value alone.

Shark Tank airs on Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.