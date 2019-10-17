John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams: BIP couple still together after claims they were not

John Paul Jones was dumped by Tayshia Adams on Bachelor In Paradise because she didn’t see a future with him. But she regretted her decision, choosing to fly to his hometown to repair things between them. In front of a camera, she asked him if he would give her a second chance.

He jumped at the chance to date her again and the two started a relationship, something they were excited to share on the Bachelor In Paradise finale.

Despite their exciting news, Reality Steve shared on Twitter on September 17 that they were not together. He would later reveal that this is what sources were telling him.

(SPOILER): This reunion show filmed August 27th. Chris and Katie are still together today. Tayshia and JPJ are not together anymore. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 18, 2019

But John Paul Jones is saying something else. This week, he was driving across Texas and decided to host a Q&A with his fans. One of the first questions to him was about his relationship with Tayshia. He explained that they were, indeed, still together.

When asked if they were still a couple, he replied by saying “very much so.”

In addition, he recently shared a photo of them together having brunch in Los Angeles, California. They both looked very happy and many of his Bachelor Nation friends commented with happy thoughts about their relationship.

Even though many didn’t expect them to make it, it sounds like they are doing just fine. They have been laying low after the finale, possibly because they are trying to make a long-distance relationship work. It’s possible that they are working on solutions where they can move in together to avoid a long-distance relationship. There is no word on whether they are planning on getting engaged anytime soon, as the two didn’t make it to the final proposal during the finale.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer on ABC.