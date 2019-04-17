John Legend is a new judge on The Voice, this season being his first. The other judges and fans alike are excited to have him on the show.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, John Legend performed his newest single, Preach.

The song was enjoyed by many fans, but some are still wondering the meaning behind Legend’s “Can’t Just Preach” shirt.

The story behind Can’t Just Preach

John Legend released his song Preach in February 2019. Around the same time the song was released, Legend announced that he was launching a five-part docuseries project called Can’t Just Preach, which features different community activists all over the United States.

The idea behind the movement is that people can’t just continue to preach what they want to see happen, they have to put these changes into motion.

The first part of the Can’t Just Preach project focused on Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. Trayvon was fatally shot on February 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida.

After dealing with the loss of her son, Fulton started the Trayvon Martin Foundation. The Can’t Just Preach YouTube video serves as a platform to donate to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

Other community activists featured in the series include Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder Jaclyn Corin, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Desmond Meade, Latina transgender activist and LGBT immigration rights leader Isa Noyola, and Efrén C. Olivares, who is in charge of the racial and economic justice program at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

The Can’t Just Preach project focuses on people who have actually put their plans into action to make their communities better and safer places for everyone. Hopefully, with the project gaining more support, there will be more community efforts from people all across the country to make sure that every person can live safely and freely.

John Legend’s Can’t Just Preach shirt and how to get one

Many fans have been deeply moved by John Legend’s Can’t Just Preach web series and by the lyrics in his song Preach as well. For those that are inspired by this movement, there’s a website set up through WePresent that showcases all parts of the series as well as information on how to get involved in your own community.

You've heard the stories from some of the people who inspire me, and now I want to know who is inspiring YOU. Nominate changemakers in your community, donate to the causes in the #CantJustPreach series, and get your own #CantJustPreach t-shirt here: https://t.co/xqvG2RsjIL pic.twitter.com/Usq8TGqVm7 — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 17, 2019

John Legend highly encourages people to be the change in their communities that they wish to see and wants to recognize community activists all around the country.

Fans can also buy the Can’t Just Preach shirt that Legend was wearing through his online store. All proceed from the purchased shirts go toward the Social Impact Fund, which provides funds to many programs in order to promote positive changes in the world and “advance social good.”