John Harry Branson murdered Jordie Hudson and it was caught on camera – See No Evil

This episode of See No Evil reveals how police were able to identify John Harry Branson as the killer of artist Jordie Hudson.

April 14, 2016, and Jordie Hudson’s mother reported her missing to police. One of the sergeants noticed that the photo she’d supplied of her daughter showed the 46-year-old wearing glasses very similar to those found at a crime scene three days earlier.

Police had been called to Cedar Street, where a large amount of blood had been found, along with a knife and a pair of glasses.

As the investigation took a more sinister turn, police found out that Hudson had last been seen at the Giggling Gator bar. CCTV footage from the nearby Cedar Street showed Hudson arguing with a man identified as John Harry Branson III, he punched her at least once in the face and is later seen throwing her body into some bushes.

The tape also showed Branson returning with a car, into which he loaded the body. A woman identified as Branson’s girlfriend kept watch as he bundled Hudson’s body into the car.

When police arrested Branson at his home he admitted to killing Hudson, but said she produced the knife during the attempted robbery.

The autopsy found that Hudson had died from two stab wounds to the neck and that her two ring fingers had been removed, seemingly to remove her jewellery.

Branson’s girlfriend Christeen Janelle-Linn Thomas pleaded guilty to accessory to second-degree murder and was given 8 years in prison.

In May 2017 40-year-old Branson was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

