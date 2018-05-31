John Graham introduced himself as one of the original founders of Venmo, a start-up company that was later sold to Braintree for a reported $26.2million.

Graham was the fifth person hired by the company, so he was one of the original members of the firm. In addition to being part of this success, he also created his own app called “Teleportante,” and he works as an engineer in the artificial intelligence industry.

Needless to say, he has plenty of career goals and he’s working hard to achieve them all. Perhaps this is why his love life needs a boost and why he chose to go on The Bachelorette.

While Becca Kufrin didn’t give John the first impression rose on the first episode of The Bachelorette, she chose to keep him around. And viewers appear to be head over heels in love with him, as they thought he made a great first impression. It’s possible he’s one of the richest guys on the show, but he didn’t brag about his career accomplishments.

I love how John casually slips it in that he created the app for Venmo #bachelorette — Katie-Beth Gamblin (@katiegamblin) May 29, 2018

In fact, he seemed to impress viewers so much that if Becca doesn’t pick him in the end, he may have a long line-up of ladies ready to take him out on a date.

I've come to the conclusion that if Becca doesn't pick John, I will. #bachelorette — Kiah Cline (@kiahcline) May 30, 2018

Of course, the season has just begun and fans have only seen him for one night. As fans learned in regards to Garrett Yrigoyen, there could be secrets or social media posts that will come back to haunt these contestants.

But Graham appears to be professional and may know that these kinds of views could be damaging to his career. So far, he appears to be a frontrunner for fans, who are willing to pick up the pieces should Becca send him home soon.

What do you think of John Graham, the guy who created Venmo? Are you surprised he’s become such a favorite?