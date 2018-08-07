John Graham on Bachelor in Paradise: Venmo creator is still looking for love

John Graham didn’t find love with Becca Kufrin but he hasn’t given up on his shot at finding love on television. While he was sent home fairly early, John reveals that he still saw potential in Becca as a future wife.

One can imagine that he doesn’t have the hardest time finding love. Chris Harrison has revealed that Graham is probably one of the richest men they’ve had on the show, and one can imagine that will attract a few ladies.

To recap, John Graham is one of the original founders of Venmo. Venmo was sold for $26 million and while Graham wasn’t the only founder of the business, it sounds like he walked away with quite the paycheck at the end of the day.

After filming The Bachelorette, Graham actually went back to the business to visit the old stomping grounds where everything began. He no longer works there, but he’s proud of what he has created.

If you think that dating a nerd is boring, then you may change your mind after watching the Men Tell All special. Here, John Graham put his math skills to the test to prove Jordan Kimball wrong about getting 4000 matches on Tinder.

John revealed that for this to be possible, he would need to have swiped through 1000 profiles daily. Talk about a profound moment in Bachelorette history!

But John Graham is much more than crazy math skills and his career. On Instagram, he gave the sweetest shout-out to his mother and revealed that they actually share birthdays.

If Graham does find love in paradise, one can imagine the person has to have strong family bonds and understand that John loves his family.

He just celebrated his birthday with his mother in New Jersey, but he didn’t reveal whether there was a special lady with him from Mexico. It sounds like fans will have to tune in to see if he will find love on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.