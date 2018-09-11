John Graham made the right decision on Bachelor In Paradise: Is he still with Olivia?

John Graham made the right decision on last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise.

Throughout his journey on the show, he had gone on various dates and as the show was coming to an end, he found himself curious about a possible relationship with Olivia. Because they had only been spending a few days together, they were nowhere near ready to get engaged.

So, John made the best decision he could. He sat down with Olivia and put everything on the table. He told her that while there were connotations attached to the Fantasy Suite dates and he felt pressured, it didn’t mean that he was done with Olivia. Graham told her that he wanted to get to know her more, spend more time together and explore a possible relationship.

Venmo John and Olivia leaving and still dating. “We don’t have to listen to you @chrisbharrison!!” #BIP #BachelorInParadise — AcceptedMyWifesRose (@AcceptedR) September 11, 2018

John Graham broke all the Bachelor In Paradise rules and walked out of the resort with Olivia, hand in hand. They were going to explore the relationship outside of the show to see if they could make it work.

So, did they? Are they still together?

If they are still together, they are doing a good job of hiding it. While Olivia’s social media is practically silent, John Graham seems to be focusing more on sharing memories with the guys than sharing his own love story.

While he could be under contract and unable to share the outcome of his romance, it sounds like he’s still single. However, it’s possible that Olivia and John have dated long distance since the show, sneaking in a few weekends here and there to see if the romance could actually work. As of right now, we simply don’t know if they are still together.

The Bachelor In Paradise finale airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.