Johanna Jones on American Idol: Watch Johanna face off with Katy Perry in a chip eating contest and see more of her singing

Johanna Jones was able to wow the American Idol judges on the first night of the auditions. Her connection with Katy Perry came over fast food burgers, but it was her voice that brought Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to the table.

Before auditioning for American Idol, Johanna Jones worked at In-N-Out Burger. She worked on the grill in the fast food joint, something that the judges joked wouldn’t be happening again for a while.

The American Idol audition

When Johanna Jones arrived in the audition, her eyes were the first thing noticed. Lionel Richie commented about them, but that was just the beginning of it all. She was born and raised in Las Vegas and it was clear that she knew how to present herself on stage.

When asked, Johanna revealed that she eats potato chips in order to help with the inflammation in her throat, something that Katy Perry had also heard of. The two engaged in a chip eating battle, something that was comical for American Idol viewers.

Her song choice showed her vocal range and the raspy voice she was able to show off. The judges appear to love her, something that could mean she will excel in the American Idol competition.

Johanna Jones on YouTube

Prior to her exposure from American Idol and gaining the golden Hollywood ticket, Johanna Jones built a YouTube following. She has covered various songs and has 961 subscribers at the time of writing this. That is expected to grow as American Idol viewers learn about her and she works through the competition.

Check out this cover of Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol that she dedicated to her dad.

With Johanna Jones being sent to Hollywood, there will be more opportunities to see her perform as she works to advance in the competition.

American Idol returns on Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on ABC.