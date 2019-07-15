Joel McHale, Billy Eichner and Laura Dern: Late night talk shows for July 15-18

Joel McHale is everywhere. The host of ABC’s Card Sharks has made recent appearances on $25,000 Pyramid, Match Game and To Tell the Truth. This week he appears on two day time talk shows (The View and Live with Kelly and Ryan) as well as The Tonight Show.

Billy Eichner is also being noticed a lot lately thanks for his voice work for Disney’s The Lion King. He’ll appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

And some of the ladies from Big Little Lies are making the rounds. Shailene Woodley will chat with Jimmy Kimmel and Laura Dern will sit down with Seth Meyers. Meanwhile, The Late Late Show with James Corden is full of reruns.

Here are this week’s highlights:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel welcomes Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, Mike Epps and Garth Brooks to the show (Monday); Shaquille O’Neal, Fred Savage and musical guest Koffee (Tuesday); Senator Kamala Harris, Lenny Clarke and musical guest Offset featuring Cardi B (Wednesday); The Lion King’s Billy Eichner, Sean McVay and musical guest Spoon (Thursday) and Friday’s guest list is to be determined.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Jimmy’s guests for the week include Jesse Eisenberg, Fran Lebowitz and musical guest Denzel Curry (Monday); Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, David Crosby and Cameron Crowe (Tuesday), Joel McHale, Marc Maron and Dusty Slay (Wednesday), Kena Thompson, Joe Manganiello and musical guest Robyn (Thursday) and Chris Hemsworth and the Jonas Brothers (Friday).

hey….*taps table*…we’re back…*adjusts tie*…with brand new shows… pic.twitter.com/PgLpDgWKnF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 15, 2019

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s guests this week include Ricky Gervais and a musical performance by X Ambassadors (Monday); Awkwafina, Donny Deutsch and a musical performance by The Mountain Goats (Tuesday); Sofia Vergara, David Cross and a musical performance by Tove Lo (Wednesday); Norah O’Donnell, the new CBS Evening News anchor and Topher Grace (Thursday) and John Oliver and Joe Namath (Friday).

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

This week is full or reruns featuring Anna Farris, Kunal Nayyar and Shaggy (Monday); Lucy Liu and James Marsden (Tuesday), Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Andy Sandford (Wednesday), Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Tollemache (Thursday) and Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Allison Williams and Carly Rae Jepsen (Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

NBC supplied a short list of guests visiting Seth Meyers this week including Laura Dern, Megan Rapinoe and Catherine Cohen (Monday); Dax Shepard, Nicolle Wallace and musical guest Weyes Blood (Tuesday) and Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel and Kate Tempest (Wednesday). Thursday’s and Friday’s guests are yet to be determined.