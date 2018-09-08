Joe Sugg: 5 fast facts about Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Joe Sugg, 26, is one of the stars taking part on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, but unlike many of the other stars — many older viewers will never have heard from him!

Sugg, who has been paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell on the show, is a social media star, who has millions of followers on YouTube.

He has dancing in his blood — revealing on Strictly Come Dancing that his grandmother was also a dancer, and used to take to the floor at Blackpool Tower.

If you aren’t familiar with him, here’s five fast facts about Joe Sugg.

1. He has three main YouTube channels

Joe runs three main channels –`ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoe Games.

2. He has more than 13 million subscribers

Joe is one of the biggest names on YouTube, with more than 8.2million followers on his main channel – where he films himself and others carrying out pranks. His vlog channel, where he films a video diary, has 3.6 million followers, and his games channel has an additional 1.8 million.

3. He’s had more than 2 BILLION views on his videos

Joe has racked up more than 2 billion views on his YouTube videos across his channels. The videos on his main one have been watched more than 1.2 billion times, while there have been more than 610 million on his vlog channel, and 238 million on his games channel. His most-watched video, below, has more than 20 million views alone.

4. His sister is also a massive YouTube star

Joe’s older sister is Zoe Sugg, who is known on YouTube as Zoella. She has more than 12 million subscribers and more than 1 billion views on the video sharing site, where she focuses mainly on fashion and beauty.

4. He’s also a graphic novelist

Joe has authored three graphic novels, beginning with Username: Evie in 2015, which he created with the help of a writing and illustration team. The sequel, Username: Regenerated, came out the following year, followed by the third and last book in the series, Username: Uprising.

5. He made a cameo as a seagull in the second SpongeBob movie

Joe lent his voice to a role in 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water — as a seagull!