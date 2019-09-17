Joe Hill, Stephen King ‘In the Tall Grass’ trailer released by Netflix

There are some new original horror movies coming to Netflix as Halloween closes in and one of the most anticipated is the adaptation of Joe Hill and Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass.

Netflix released a brand new trailer today.

In the Tall Grass trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Joe Hill and Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass on Tuesday. Take a look at it here and then we can break down what we saw in this new Netflix original movie trailer.

Here is the synopsis from Netflix: