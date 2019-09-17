Joe Hill, Stephen King ‘In the Tall Grass’ trailer released by Netflix

There are some new original horror movies coming to Netflix as Halloween closes in and one of the most anticipated is the adaptation of Joe Hill and Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass.
Netflix released a brand new trailer today.
In the Tall Grass trailer
Netflix released the trailer for Joe Hill and Stephen King’s In the Tall Grass on Tuesday. Take a look at it here and then we can break down what we saw in this new Netflix original movie trailer.
Here is the synopsis from Netflix:
“When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.”
For those who don’t know, Joe Hill is Stephen King’s son and is himself a bestselling author. Not only is In the Tall Grass coming to Netflix in October, but the streaming giant is adapting his comic book series Locke & Key.
The father and son collaborated on In the Tall Grass in 2012 and released it as a novella. It was the second time they worked together on a work of fiction following Throttle in 2009.
In the Tall Grass initially appeared in Esquire magazine before the duo released it as an ebook and audiobook (with Avatar’s Stephen Lang narrating it).
Vincenzo Natali directs the Netflix movie. He is an iconic horror director who made his name with the cult-favorite 1997 movie, Cube.
The look of the trailer brings back memories of one of Stephen King’s most iconic stories, Children of the Corn, which itself received several adaptations over the years.
Patrick Wilson stars as Ross Humboldt, who was lost in the tall grass with his wife Natalie (Rachel Wilson, no relation to Patrick) and their son Tobin (Will Buie Jr.).
When Becky, who is pregnant, and her brother Cal end up lost in the same field, the five do everything they can to find their way out and to safety.
The In the Tall Grass trailer shows no hints of the twists and turns of the novella, but that might be for the better, although it is clear that at least one major change occurred from the original story.
Whether it is as creepy as the Stephen King and Joe Hill story or not, this looks to be a great Netflix original horror movie this Halloween.
In the Tall Grass premieres on Netflix on October 4.