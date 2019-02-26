Joe Budden and Erica Mena: Why was he so angry at Safaree Samuels for bringing his girlfriend on the LHHNY trip?

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York showed Joe Budden lose his cool. He ripped into Safaree Samuels in front of everyone on the Costa Rica trip for bringing Erica Mena along after he said he wasn’t going to do that.

Joe demanded an apology from Safaree, who didn’t seem to understand what all the fuss was about but those who have been watching Love & Hip Hop: New York since Seasons 4 and 5 know exactly why Cyn Santana’s man was mad.

While Cyn and Erica haven’t been beefing in years, it’s no secret that the two used to date. They were hot and heavy during Season 5 of the VH1 series but had a seriously messy breakup after Erica stepped out on her girlfriend with ex-boyfriend Rich Dollaz.

The potential drama between Erica Mena and Cyn Santana may not be the only reason that Joe was upset about having Erica in such close proximity though. Is it possible that he was also upset because he doesn’t want his current girlfriend to come face-to-face with her old girlfriend and start catching feelings?

After all, Cyn and Joe have been dealing with some relationship ups and downs since Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York started. While they started out on the right foot on the Costa Rica trip, they had a major meltdown after Joe lectured her for partying poolside without him. Is he afraid that Cyn might run straight back into Erica’s arms?

While it’s unlikely that the two LHHNY ladies would start up a fling behind their boyfriends’ backs, it sure would make for some great TV.

So far, nothing has happened with Erica Mena in Costa Rica and she hasn’t even been shown on camera but the season is not over yet!

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.