Joe Abruzzo: Who is Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend? She doesn’t need his money after buying her own Rolls Royce

During last night’s episode of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis revealed that she was dating a new man. His name is Joe Abruzzo and he is a senator. She told Naomie Olindo that she met Joe at the Miami Dolphins game, where they talked and hung out. She also noted that he was 38, which is much younger than Thomas Ravenel.

Joe didn’t appear on Southern Charm last night and it’s possible that he won’t film a scene for the show. He’s been working in politics in Florida since 2008.

Throughout the following 8 years, he worked in the Florida Senate and he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016. His occupation is listed as a businessman, and his residence is listed as being in Boynton Beach. Abruzzo’s LinkedIn reveals that he’s currently working as a Director of Government Relations for the Berman Law Group.

Back in February 2018, it was revealed that Joe would not be seeking re-election in Florida. At the time, he revealed that his family was more important. The Sun-Sentinel writes that he had been married since 2015, but that he and his wife had separated after a year. It was a messy divorce, and he wanted to focus on his 3-year-old son, Joseph Abruzzo II.

Joe’s ex-wife, Brandy Abruzzo, claimed that Joe assaulted her. She also called 911, claiming that the officer said it was a tricky situation because Joe was a senator. Brandy also reportedly tweeted about political corruption in a divorce. She would call her then-estranged husband a scam artist and a narcissist.

The half-naked photo of Joe that was featured on last night’s episode of Southern Charm appeared to be a private photo that Joe claims he sent to his wife. At the time, he noted that it is unfortunate that she chose to share the photo.

Early during the episode, it was revealed that Kathryn Dennis not only had a new boyfriend, but she also got a new Rolls Royce. This comes just weeks after she moved into her new $6,600 a month rental home in Charleston.

However, during an outing at Naomie’s parents’ restaurant, the ladies gossiped about Kathryn’s new man. When it came up that she wasn’t dating him for his money, Chelsea Meissner brought up the fact that Kathryn had bought herself a Rolls Royce. It was also shared that she didn’t like the color and now, the car had to be repainted.

Kathryn is no longer with Joe. Since Southern Charm wrapped, she’s gone public with a brand new boyfriend, country singer Hunter Price. She made the relationship Instagram official back in January of this year.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.