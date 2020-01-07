Jimmy Kimmel’s Bachelor predictions: Who did he and his wife pick to win?

As he does every year, Jimmy Kimmel revealed his Bachelor predictions late last night – with possible help from his wife. As Peter Weber visited the show, Jimmy outlined the women he had picked to win this season.

He had Hannah Ann, Madison, and Kelley as his top three – all women who had made quite the impression on Peter during the first episode. Watch the clip below.

In the end, Jimmy ended up picking Hannah Ann as the winner. She got the first impression rose and the two had a strong connection during the first episode.

Hannah and her father even painted a picture for Peter of the smokey mountains. And Jimmy added that both Peter and Hannah live with their respective parents. Jimmy also added that Peter seems to have a thing for women with the name “Hannah.”

On Twitter, fans were curious to see who Jimmy Kimmel and his wife had picked for the final three. One person guessed that Jimmy’s wife was indeed Reality Steve, as she seemed to hit the nail on the head for guesses.

Here is the Toni Take that no one asked for for #TheBachelor tonight:@jimmykimmel (or his wife I guess) picked Hannah Ann for the winner but I don’t think so. Hannah Ann has drama written all over her. She’ll make it to hometowns but won’t win. — hamiltoni 🍒🍉 (@tonimurabito) January 7, 2020

I’m only on twitter right now so @jimmykimmel wife can tell me who won the bachelor already. #BachelorMonday — victoria (@victoria_anissa) January 7, 2020

A theory: Jimmy Kimmel’s wife is Reality Steve. She has the connections, and no one would guess Steve was a girl. It’s a reverse Gossip Girl #TheBachelor #BachelorNation — Lexi Showalter (@lexshowalter) January 7, 2020

But Jimmy offered no opinions or guesses about Hannah Brown’s appearance on the show. The Bachelor episode 1 ended without finality to Peter and Hannah’s conversation and Jimmy didn’t guess that Brown would end up stealing Peter’s heart.

One person revealed that she needed to know what Jimmy’s wife thought about Hannah and their conversation on the show, but nothing was discussed in terms of Hannah coming on the show and possibly winning.

Time will tell whether Jimmy Kimmel and his wife’s guesses are correct. Based on the first episode, the guesses are great, as these three women appeared to be his favorite.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.