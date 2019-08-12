Jimmy Kimmel and Craig Ferguson: Daytime talk shows for August 12-16

While the women of both The View and The Talk are sitting this week out, the others are still around to chat up a variety of guests. Current late night host (Jimmy Kimmel) and former “late, late” host (Craig Ferguson) will be stopping by the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan (Kimmel on Tuesday; Ferguson on Thursday) while Michael Strahan and Sara Haines welcome a number of entrepreneurs (both as judges and contestants) for a Side Hustle Showdown all week long.

Here’s what you can expect to see this week:

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest chat with Lucy Liu (Why Women Kill) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) on Monday. Jimmy Kimmel, Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi and Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones will sit down with the pair on Tuesday.

Disney’s favorite Genie (after Robin Williams, of course) Will Smith, Amy Poehler and DJ Khaled will be visiting with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday. Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Craig Ferguson and Johnny Galecki will be there on Thursday and Friday’s show will be a great way to end the week with appearances by Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Niecy Nash (When They See Us), Charles Melton and singer-songwriter Passenger on Friday.

Strahan and Sara

Michael and Sara’s Side Hustle Showdown kicks off on Monday with self-made entrepreneur Kim Perell and guest judges. Together, they will hear pitches from small business owners hoping to win $25,000 when all is said and done.

Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Cynthia Bailey on Tuesday, Rachel Zoe on Wednesday, Rebecca Minkoff on Thursday and Joy Mangano on Friday. Other guests for the week include Adam Brody on Monday, Jack Bannon on Tuesday, Piper Perabo on Wednesday; Alison Brie on Thursday and Keith Urban on Friday.

The View

The week of reruns on The View include 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders and Kofi Siriboe on Monday; Ricky Gervais on Tuesday; former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck chatting about her book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith and Freedom on Wednesday, Idris Elba on Thursday and another 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris on Friday.

The Talk

Go back in time as the ladies of The Talk welcome the following to the show: Kobe Bryant (discussing his book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp), Gayle King on Tuesday; Ron Howard chatting about his documentary film Pavarotti) and actress Diana-Maria Riva on Wednesday; Patricia Arquette and Boris Kodjoe on Thursday and Tate Donovan on Friday.