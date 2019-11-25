Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar send married couples on a retreat on Counting On

The married Duggar couples are in for an adventure on tomorrow’s Counting On. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar set up a marriage retreat for some of the couples, and their fun and struggles will be highlighted.

All of the married Duggar couples won’t be participating, though. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did not come home for this, and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are no longer filming Counting On with their family.

Josh and Anna Duggar were also not a part of it, as he can no longer take part in anything regarding TLC. In 2015, the network cut ties with Josh Duggar following the revelation that he had inappropriately touched several of his sisters.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar will join Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar for the ride. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are also there with John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Finally, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald round off the group of five couples.

In the sneak peek, it looks like the couples are given tasks to evaluate how they work together with the men in the lake and on rafts blindfolded, while their wives give them directions by walkie talkies.

Marriage Retreat | Counting On Sometimes love means blindly trusting your partner! The couples open up about the joys and struggles of marriage, tomorrow at 9/8c on #CountingOn. Posted by Counting On on Monday, November 25, 2019

Viewers are excited to see how the married Duggars deal with a marriage retreat and how many issues they work through. What is shown on television is one thing, but to see them do this in real-time will be a treat. Which couple is the most in sync with each other?

An interesting part of this is that all of the women on the marriage retreat were pregnant when it was filmed. Jessa Duggar welcomed her daughter in May, Kendra Caldwell welcomed Addison at the beginning of this month, and Lauren Swanson welcomed Bella shortly after. Joy-Anna Duggar lost her little girl back in June at 20 weeks gestation. Abbie Grace Burnett is still expecting, and she is due in January.

Which couple will come out on top? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.