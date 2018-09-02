Jesse Meester takes shots at Darcey Silva amid 90 Day Fiance breakup

It’s not all love and fairytales on 90 Day Fiance as we’ve seen this season on Before the 90 Days. In the case of Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva, their return to the show has been more of a nightmare than anything.

Even before Season 2 began, it was clear that Jesse and Darcey broke up but we’re still watching the death throes of that relationship as the two bicker and fight from the moment Jesse touches U.S. soil.

Now, Jesse is starting to open up about his relationship with Darcey and it looks like their inability to get along wasn’t staged for the cameras.

Recently, Jesse was a guest on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and, naturally, there were a lot of questions about his relationship with Darcey Silva and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While he was there, Jesse gave a pretty intellectual response about why his relationship with Darcey didn’t work out. What he said was a lot more suave than to just say that he was as appalled as we all were by Darcey’s arrest after getting in a fight with her sister.

“In my relationship, Darcey doesn’t per se have bad intentions, but getting to know her more, you get to see that a lot of it is fake,” Jesse explained on the podcast. “I can say now to you that I have a business, I’m a very successful man, that I did this and I did this — but that doesn’t mean that it’s true.

“So whatever perception I give you, whatever is on the show or whatever narrative you get from social media is just what I want you to see,” Jesse Meester continued. “And for me, when it comes to a relationship I don’t care what you do in [the] entertainment industry as far as faking everything, but I expect you, if I fall in love with you, to be real with me. I don’t want to fall in love with a facade, with a fake reality and that’s kind of what I was experiencing.”

Wait, did he just say that Darcey Silva is fake? Well, according to Jesse Meester she is. During the podcast, he went on to explain that stories about being a fashion designer weren’t all that Darcey had claimed and the same went for her singing career.

As 90 Day Fiance fans already know, Darcey is a designer to some degree. She and her sister do run House of Eleven, a fledgling clothing company with a meager following.

Darcey also isn’t lying when she says she has a singing career. However, one single with her sister and a private Instagram account doesn’t exactly make her a star.

Was Jesse looking for a bigger celebrity in order to start his life in America? Or did he just get tired of Darcey’s drama and apparent exaggeration of what she really does?

In any case, it’s pretty clear that Jesse and Darcey from 90 Day Fiance are over after too many explosive fights on reality TV.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.