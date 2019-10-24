Jesse Meester isn’t the only Tell All crasher — Don’t forget Leida Margaretha

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All is coming up and most fans of the TLC series already know that Jesse Meester is going to be there. There have already been several spoilers shared about Jesse’s appearance, as well as the cast reaction to his arrival.

While it’s a bit surprising for a former cast member to show up to a Tell All for a season they weren’t even on, it’s worth noting that Jesse isn’t the only one crashing Tell Alls.

Leida Margaretha was on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her husband, Eric Rosenbrook. The two battled all season with his adult daughter and drew the ire of many viewers after Leida and Tasha clashed so badly during the season that Tasha ended up moving out and had a restraining order against her from her stepmother.

That hasn’t stopped Leida from continuing to interact with 90 Day Fiance cast members, and, in the case of the first 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All, she even showed up.

It was reported that Leida’s presence in New York City had to do with a shoe line she was selling, but it lined up perfectly with the date for the Tell All and she was even said to be staying at the same hotel.

That’s how the drama about babysitting Deavan and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang, came in. Leida was there and offered to take him, which Deavan accepted. She even said later that Leida did a great job and that she checked in regularly with Deavan when she had questions.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

So, while Jesse Meester’s Tell All appearance will definitely be a lot more confrontational than Leida’s was, she was still there and not everyone is convinced that was a coincidence.