Jesse is returning to the U.S. to confront Darcey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers are currently watching the death throes of Darcey and Jesse’s relationship. It’s no secret that the pair already called it quits months ago in real life but as far as the TLC series goes, it looks like they’re about to give it one more shot.

The last time we saw Darcey and Jesse together, he left because she threw a shoe at him. Jesse, worried about taking a Louboutin to the eye if they were to fight again, packed up his stuff and exclaimed that he was going home. But did he really?

In the latest sneak peek for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it’s teased “Jesse plans another trip to see Darcey.”

Another 90 Day Fiance spoiler clears up why Jesse is headed back to the U.S. Darcey thinks that he must want to fix things since he’s coming back to see her but she’s wrong.

Instead, Jesse is traveling all the way back just so he can break up with Darcey in person. It’s noble of the Dutch model to do it in person but this is Darcey we’re talking about. It might actually be safer to do the deed from the safety of another continent.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.