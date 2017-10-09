Jessa Seewald’s adorable gift idea for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding

The 19 Kids and Counting clan are preparing for Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding to Austin Forsyth on Counting On — and Jessa Seewald this week comes up with a super-cute idea for a gift idea for the happy couple.

Jessa reveals her idea after heading over to the Duggar house to brainstorm ideas about what to get with sister Jana. She talks about how there have been so many courtships, engagements and weddings over the past few years that it’s hard to keep track of.

But she really wants to do something special for Joy-Anna and Austin when it comes to a gift. The couple’s wedding took place in May this year, and they are now expecting their first child, who is due around early March next year.

Speaking with Jana, she says: “You know the old wedding thing, ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something new’? I guess it usually refers to the bride on her wedding day, but I thought it could be a fun gift idea. I thought different ones of us could do ‘something old, something new, borrowed and blue…”.

Jana is immediately on board, and agrees to do the “something new” while Jessa will do “something borrowed”. They agree that the boys can do “something old” and phone up Jinger to ask if she’ll do “something blue” — as she loves shopping.

She says: “Sure, totally. I love it.”

Jill and Jessa: Counting On airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.