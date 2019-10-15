Jessa Duggar shares adorable Counting On promo photo and fans are here for it

Jessa Duggar has scaled back on social media since the birth of her little girl, Ivy Jane Seewald. There have been a few posts here and there, but nothing like followers are used to seeing from her.

Today, Jessa Duggar shared a sweet promo photo for the new season of Counting On that begins tonight. In the photo, all three of her children are seen. Ivy Jane sits between her big brothers, Spurgeon and Henry.

Currently, Jessa Duggar has the second-biggest family among the Duggar siblings. Josh and Anna Duggar are in first place with five kids and one more due next month. Jessa has been one of the fan-favorites since the beginning and followers have continued to watch as she builds her own little family.

On this season of Counting On, Jessa Duggar will be welcoming her little girl. Viewers were able to see her birth special over the summer and some of it will be included this time around as well. She is also a part of the Duggar women pregnancy shoot, but Ivy Jane had already been born. Jessa joined Joy-Anna Duggar, Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Abbie Grace Burnett.

While the entire season won’t focus on the Duggar grandchildren being born in 2019, Jessa Duggar will be heavily featured. In the promo, she is seen several times.

Grandma Mary Duggar’s funeral and wake will be highlighted, and it appears that she and Ben Seewald spoke at some point.

While this season of Counting On will be clouded with plenty of grief and loss, Jessa Duggar is choosing to promote it with an adorable photo of her three little ones. It is going to be tough to watch, especially because viewers know what has happened since the show last ended earlier this year.

Even though there have been some unfortunate losses, there are a few things to celebrate as well.

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.