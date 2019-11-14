Jess Hilarious says that she is not friends with Apryl Jones and the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood scene was staged

Jess Hilarious cleared up some things about her recent appearance on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. She said that she and Apryl aren’t friends and that the scene she was in was very scripted and staged.

Bossip reported that Jess posted on her Instagram page, “The #LHHH scene was very stage and somewhat scripted, but y’all knew that already. Me and Apryl are no longer friends and I’m ok with that.”

There was a post on Instagram from Tea N The Shade taken from Jess’s Instagram story that further clarified her thoughts on the subject.

“About last night y’all, in real TIME: I do not have a problem with Moniece! We’re actually cool.” She continues, “There was a conversation held between April and I of what we would both say. I was very over it!” Because I had already apologized to that girl earlier that day about the voice messages. Hours later she asked me to do a scene on Love and Hip Hop as a start to reconcile our friendship.”

Jess also did a skit where she expresses her regrets for doing the show because she feels she looks “stupid” to fans.

The drama between Jess Hilarious and Apryl Jones started when Moniece shared a voice message from Jess, calling out some of Apryl’s behavior.

She said that Apryl was on drugs and promiscuous. She also claimed that Fizz watches Apryl’s kids while she goes out. Moniece played the messages on her Instagram Live.

In one of the messages, Jess said, “One night [Apryl] was f*cking with ——. She was thirsty for this n**** too.”

She told Dreux, “He’s my prototype, this is who I wanna be with. Fizz sittin’ there looking dumb as s**t — ain’t sayin’ nothin. Why you puttin’ up with this s**t? From one of your band member’s baby mothers, n****? You stupid, or nah? She got Dreux’s dumb a** tucked off… and he just there watching her kids and s**t. Doing everything for her. F*** outta here, n****.”

You can see Moniece’s Instagram Live here:

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays on VH1 8/7c.