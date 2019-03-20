Jeremy Beckett on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Graeme Thomas King is new to television

20th March 2019 8:33 PM ET

Graeme Thomas King was cast as Jeremy Beckett in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The spin-off of Pretty Little Liars brings two familiar faces back while adding some new players to mix things up.

Jeremy Beckett is a scientist within Hotchkiss Industries. The role description is a little vague, though he is a charming man who is good-looking to boot. Jeremy is British and intelligent, but he is hiding a shocking secret.

Who is Graeme Thomas King?

Acting sort of fell into Graeme Thomas King’s lap, it wasn’t something he was seeking out. He bumped into a filmmaker by chance and that changed his life. It gave him an audition to attend and was the beginning to what would become his acting career.

He studied at William Esper Studio for two years while in New York. After that, he returned home to London but has since taken up residence in Los Angeles.

Now, he holds the role of Jeremy Beckett on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which could be the jumpstart he needed to catapult into Hollywood for larger roles.

Background info on Graeme Thomas King

As a teen, Graeme Thomas King had issues with his kidneys. One had to be removed, though that has not stopped him from pursuing what he wants in life.

Unlike Chris Mason, Graeme Thomas King will not be using an American accent for the show. He is billed as a Brit on the show and viewers are interested to see where Jeremy Beckett takes them.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.